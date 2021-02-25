Latest football news from BirminghamLive brings reports that the Premier League are looking to bring forward the penultimate round of fixtures to allow fans to return sooner than planned.Full Article
Aston Villa, Wolves and West Brom fans receive return boost
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Premier League half-term report: Who's top of the class?
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A look at the ratings of all 20 Premier League clubs as sides prepare for thesecond half of the season. Leicester, Manchester..