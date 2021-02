The 21-year-old Hima, the 2018 world junior champion in 400m, won the race in 23.31 seconds. She ran faster only three times earlier in this distance -- twice in 2018 when she clocked 23.10 seconds in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Guwahati and 23.22 seconds in a Grand Prix meet in Poland and once in 2019 when she clocked 23.25 seconds in Czech Republic.