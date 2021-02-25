Liverpool icon John Barnes says Arsenal should sell Hector Bellerin amid PSG links as defender is partly to blame for bad results – ‘I wouldn’t want him at my club’
Published
Hector Bellerin is not good enough for Arsenal any more and the Gunners should cash in on the right-back in the summer, John Barnes believes. The Spaniard has been linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks and reports have suggested he could be willing to move to the French capital. And Liverpool […]Full Article