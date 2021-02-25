Phil Mickelson on Tiger Woods: 'We're thankful he's still with us'
Published
Like the rest of the golf world, Phil Mickelson says he's grateful that Tiger Woods is still alive.
Published
Like the rest of the golf world, Phil Mickelson says he's grateful that Tiger Woods is still alive.
Phil Mickelson says he is just glad Tiger Woods' kids didn't lose their father, after he was involved in a bad car crash.
Phil Mickelson says he is 'sad to hear' about Tiger Woods' latest back surgery and hopes he makes a prompt recovery.