No. 4 Ohio State fell to Michigan State 71-67 behind Aaron Henry and the Spartans' strong effort. Henry led all Spartans with 18 points. The Buckeyes had a chance to win it at the end of the game, but Duane Washington Jr.'s shot fell short, giving Michigan State the hard-fought win.Full Article
No.4 Ohio State falls to Michigan State in 71-67 thriller
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Even the referee thought Michigan-Ohio State was exciting
Michigan beat Ohio State in a high-scoring thriller on Sunday.
Upworthy