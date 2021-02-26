No.4 Ohio State falls to Michigan State in 71-67 thriller

No. 4 Ohio State fell to Michigan State 71-67 behind Aaron Henry and the Spartans' strong effort. Henry led all Spartans with 18 points. The Buckeyes had a chance to win it at the end of the game, but Duane Washington Jr.'s shot fell short, giving Michigan State the hard-fought win.

