Manchester United get Zlatan Ibrahimovic reunion as Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers discover Europa League last-16 fate
Published
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be reunited with Manchester United as the Red Devils discovered their Europa League last-16 opponents alongside Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers on Friday. The Red Devils drawing the Italian giants was the pick of the ties as Arsenal got Olympiacos, Tottenham drew Dinamo Zagreb, while Rangers face Slavia Prague. Ibrahimovic, […]Full Article