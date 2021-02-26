Brian Clough PUNCHED Roy Keane but midfielder had too much respect to retaliate and Stuart Pearce reveals players were ‘scared stiff’ of legendary Forest boss
Published
Brian Clough left his mark on football during his legendary 28-year spell in management. Known as a maverick, he was greatly admired by his players, including one of football’s hard men Roy Keane, despite his ability to be combustible. He gave Keane his first taste of English football with Nottingham Forest when he signed him […]Full Article