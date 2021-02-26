Tottenham will return to Europa League action against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, March 11Full Article
Tottenham to face Dinamo Zagreb in Europa League Round of 16
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Europa League draw: Man Utd v AC Milan, Arsenal v Olympiakos, Tottenham v Zagreb
Manchester United face AC Milan in the Europa League while Arsenal play Olympiakos, Tottenham get Dinamo Zagreb and Rangers draw..
BBC News
Manchester United get Zlatan Ibrahimovic reunion as Arsenal, Tottenham and Rangers discover Europa League last-16 fate
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be reunited with Manchester United as the Red Devils discovered their Europa League..
talkSPORT