The Blues manager faced the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's game and here is everything he had to say at CobhamFull Article
Every word Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester United
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chelsea handed Callum Hudson-Odoi boost ahead of crucial Liverpool clash
Daily Star
Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi was brought off by Thomas Tuchel against Manchester United but looks set to be fit for the visit to..
You might like
More coverage
Chelsea evening headlines as Thiago Silva ruled out of Man United clash
Football.london
Join us as we get you up to speed with all the latest Chelsea headlines with Thomas Tuchel's men preparing to face Manchester..