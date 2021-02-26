Derby 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Kazim-Richards earns Rams point against Forest
Published
Colin Kazim-Richards blasts a late equaliser to earn Derby a point in the East Midlands derby with bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.Full Article
Published
Colin Kazim-Richards blasts a late equaliser to earn Derby a point in the East Midlands derby with bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.Full Article
Colin Kazim-Richards blasts a late equaliser to earn Derby a point in the East Midlands derby with bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.
Colin Kazim-Richards blasts a late equaliser to earn Derby a point in the East Midlands derby with bitter rivals Nottingham Forest.