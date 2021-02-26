Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis will replace Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star Game
The Pacers forward will replace Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in the March 7 game. Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists.
Three days after being left out of the NBA All-Star Game -- a mistake, many observers would say -- Indiana Pacers star Domantas..
The Celtics star and Pacers star will both be making their second All-Star appearances