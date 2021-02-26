Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis will replace Kevin Durant in NBA All-Star Game

USATODAY.com

The Pacers forward will replace Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in the March 7 game. Sabonis is averaging 21.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists.

