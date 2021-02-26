Man City boss Pep Guardiola is the Heston Blumenthal of football, says David Moyes
Published
West Ham manager David Moyes has likened Man City manager Pep Guardiola to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal due to his tactical innovations.Full Article
Published
West Ham manager David Moyes has likened Man City manager Pep Guardiola to celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal due to his tactical innovations.Full Article
An in-depth match preview ahead of the Premier League clash with West Ham and Man City.
Pep Guardiola says he hopes to emulate David Moyes’ longevity as a manager. The Scot is masterminding West Ham’s surprise push..
Pep Guardiola has suggested Gabriel Jesus needs more of an ego in order to score more goals. Jesus has led the line for Manchester..