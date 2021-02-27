Daniel Bryan challenges Roman Reigns to a title match at WWE Fastlane. For Daniel Bryan to get his title match, he has to fight Jey Uso in the main event of Smackdown. Bianca Belair finally makes her decision on who she will face at Wrestlemania.Full Article
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
TITLE: Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3
DESC: Roman Reigns confronted Edge about choosing him as the main event match at Wrestlemania. Women’s Tag Champions Nia Jax and..
FOX Sports