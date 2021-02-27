Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

FOX Sports

Published

Daniel Bryan challenges Roman Reigns to a title match at WWE Fastlane. For Daniel Bryan to get his title match, he has to fight Jey Uso in the main event of Smackdown. Bianca Belair finally makes her decision on who she will face at Wrestlemania.

