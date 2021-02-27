Canelo reigns as boxingâ€™s pound-for-pound king, and heâ€™s part of super stable under trainer Eddy Reynoso which includes Ryan Garcia, Andy Ruiz Jr and Oscar Valdez
Published
Since the first day Canelo walked into the ramshackle Julian Magdaleno Gym, he has been trained by father-son duo Chepo and Eddy Reynoso. At the age of just 11, Mexicoâ€™s future pound-for-pound king followed in his older brothersâ€™ footsteps and would regularly take an hour long bus ride from their family home in Juanacatlan to [â€¦]Full Article