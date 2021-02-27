Lee Mason controversial call denies Lewis Dunk a goal
Published
Albion were denied a goal by what looked a bizarre moment of officiating at West Brom today.Full Article
Published
Albion were denied a goal by what looked a bizarre moment of officiating at West Brom today.Full Article
Referee Lee Mason was criticised by fans after allowing - then disallowing a Brighton goal after Lewis Dunk took a quick free-kick..
An angry Lewis Dunk described Lee Mason’s decision to rule out his goal at West Brom as “horrendous” and claimed the referee..