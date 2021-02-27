Aston Villa secured a 1-0 victory against Leeds United at Elland Road courtesy of Anwar El Ghazi's early goal.Full Article
Leeds United fans rage after Aston Villa win at Elland Road
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gabby Agbonlahor tips Leeds United for European football
Walsall Advertiser
Aston Villa defeated Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday evening with a goal from Anwar El Ghazi settling the encounter -..
Aston Villa fans slam 'embarrassing' Leeds United pitch
Sutton Coldfield Observer
John McGinn admits Villa 'knew Leeds were weak' at set pieces
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Villa teen stars & THAT Raphinha photo - Moments missed at Leeds
Tamworth Herald
Ahmed Elmohamady reacts to Raphina 'pocketed' claims
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Smith hails Villa's game plan
Sky Sports UK
Dean Smith praised his Aston Villa sides fast start against Leeds United and thought they executed their game plan perfectly as..
Dean Smith reveals Aston Villa's Leeds United victory plan
Lichfield Mercury
Aston Villa player ratings vs Leeds: El Ghazi and Ramsey shine
Tamworth Herald
Smith asked about Leeds pitch after Souness ‘disaster’ comments
Walsall Advertiser
Aston Villa fans react to Dean Smith's bullish Leeds United reveal
Walsall Advertiser