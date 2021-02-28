U.S. authorises Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Published
J&J's vaccine is expected to be used widely around the globe because it can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperaturesFull Article
Published
J&J's vaccine is expected to be used widely around the globe because it can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperaturesFull Article
On Saturday evening, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's single-shot..
Watch VideoThe FDA has approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.
J&J says its COVID-19..