No. 17 Kansas hands No. 2 Baylor its first loss of the season, 71-58

No. 17 Kansas hands No. 2 Baylor its first loss of the season, 71-58

FOX Sports

Published

The Kansas Jayhawks stayed red hot, defeating the previously undefeated Baylor Bears, 71-58 at Allen Fieldhouse. It was Baylor’s first loss of the season and Kansas’ sixth win its last seven games. David McCormack led all scorers with 20 on the night.

Full Article