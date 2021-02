Yussuf Poulsen said RB Leipzig are dreaming of winning the Bundesliga title after their dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Monchengladbach led 2-0 after 20 minutes on Saturday, but Leipzig fought back with three second-half goals – including a 93rd-minute winner from Alexander Sorloth. For the first time in their Bundesliga history, Leipzig won a match […]