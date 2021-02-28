Lee Mason replaced as fourth official for Sheffield United vs Liverpool clash through injury – 24 hours after ’embarrassing’ decision against Brighton
Published
Referee Lee Mason will not be the fourth official for Sunday’s Premier League match between Sheffield United and Liverpool at Bramall Lane. The official, who was supposed to be supporting referee Jonathon Moss, has withdrawn from duties with an injury sustained during Saturday’s match between West Brom and Brighton. The Hawthorns contest saw Brighton defender […]Full Article