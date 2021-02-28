Leicester ace Harvey Barnes stretchered off against Arsenal in huge blow to Foxes and to cast doubt over Euro 2020 participation
Published
Serious doubts were cast over Harvey Barnes’ possible Euro 2020 participation as the Leicester midfielder was stretchered off in Sunday’s match against Arsenal. Early in the second-half, Barnes appeared to overstretch while attempting to play the ball and crumpled to the floor in a heap. After a period of on-pitch treatment, Barnes was withdrawn on […]Full Article