Raptors' virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls ppd.
The Toronto Raptors' issues with the coronavirus have worsened, prompting the NBA to call off their game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls.Full Article
The NBA has postponed Sunday evening's Raptors home game against Chicago due to positive COVID-19 results and contact tracing..