Latest Arsenal news includes a bold prediction from former defender Martin Keown regarding Emile Smith Rowe, the 20-year-old has become a regular in the team since ChristmasFull Article
Martin Keown compares Emile Smith Rowe to Cristiano Ronaldo during Arsenal win
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal’s major Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe dilemmas after Benfica draw
Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has expressed reservations about Martin Odegaard and the impact his signing could have on..
Daily Star
Arsenal players accused of ‘ignoring’ Martin Odegaard as Gunners legend Martin Keown admits ‘concerns’ over Emile Smith Rowe change
Martin Keown has accused Arsenal players of ‘ignoring’ new signing Martin Odegaard on the pitch during their Europa League draw..
talkSPORT