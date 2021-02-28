Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town manager leaves by 'mutual consent'
Published
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert leaves the club due to "significant differences of opinion" with owner Marcus EvansFull Article
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings a breaking story that former Lions boss has departed the League One Tractor Boys..
The ex Scotland international admitted this week that he expected to lose his job if a change of ownership goes through.