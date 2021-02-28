Sheffield United 0-2 Liverpool: Chris Wilder admits Blades are Championship-bound
Published
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is "realistic not defeatist" in admitting his side look set for relegation to the Championship.Full Article
Published
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he is "realistic not defeatist" in admitting his side look set for relegation to the Championship.Full Article
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who side are bottom of the Premier League ahead of their game with Liverpool, admits his..
Chris Wilder insists his relationship with Jurgen Klopp is ‘absolutely fine’ ahead of Sheffield United’s match against..