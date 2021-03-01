Gordon Elliott confirms photo of him posing on top of a dead horse is real and issues apology as investigation is launched against top racing trainer
Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott has confirmed a picture of him sitting on a dead horse is real, and said he ‘cannot apologise enough’. An investigation has been launched by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) after the shocking image was circulated on social media at the weekend. In it, Elliott – one of the […]Full Article