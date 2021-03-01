Curtis Jones dedicates goal to Alisson and his late father in emotional interview as Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool goalkeeper will be back for Chelsea
Liverpool ace Curtis Jones paid a fitting tribute to Alisson Becker and his late father after scoring in Sunday’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United. The local lad netted the crucial breakthrough goal in a 2-0 victory for the Reds at Bramall Lane, as Jurgen Klopp’s team returned to winning ways after a four-game losing […]Full Article