Mar.1 - Carlos Sainz has played down reports that he crashed last week whilst testing Ferrari's new-for-2022 18-inch tyres. Eyewitnesses claimed that Ferrari's new Spanish driver crashed during the Pirelli test at Jerez. "I don't know how much I can say about that according to the contract," Sainz is quoted by the Swiss newspaper Blick......check out full post »Full Article
Sainz crashed Ferrari while testing the new 18-inch tyres?
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test
Carlos Sainz Jr remained coy over speculation he crashed while Pirelli's prototype 18-inch Formula 1 tyres for 2022 at Jerez..
Autosport