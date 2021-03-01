Skip Bayless: Russell Wilson is ‘out of bounds’ for listing Cowboys as a trade destination | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the 4 teams that Russell Wilson has said he would waive his no-trade clause for. But based on the cost of what it would take to get Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and previous trade tensions between the two teams, one Cowboys source called the idea 'laughable'. Although Michael Irvin may have added some fuel to the fire recently by saying 'Russell Wilson wants Dak’s chair.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Russell Wilson's interests in the Cowboys.