Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the UK to host the 2030 World Cup as well as adittional games at EURO 2020, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak set to inject money into grassroots footballFull Article
Boris Johnson offers UK as host for entire Euro 2020 along with 2030 World Cup
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson makes European Championship offer and confirms 2030 World Cup bid
Football.london
The Prime Minister has offered UEFA the opportunity to host the entirety of this summer's European Championships