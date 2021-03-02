Gareth Southgate hopes to lift the nation at Euros with â€˜fingers crossedâ€™ for fans at Wembley â€“ but insists every match in England wouldnâ€™t guarantee success
Gareth Southgate hopes his England side can give the nation a much-needed lift this summer at the Euros. Following more than a year of restrictions on socialising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this summerâ€™s delayed tournament coincides with the planned easing of lockdown. There are cautious hopes life will be closer to normal when Southgateâ€™s [â€¦]Full Article