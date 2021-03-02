Ian St John: Phil Thompson, Steven Gerrard and Ally McCoist pay tribute to ‘fantastic guy’ and ‘tremendous’ Liverpool legend who delivered ‘greatest’ FA Cup memory
Phil Thompson, Ally McCoist and Steven Gerrard have paid tribute to Scotland and Liverpool legend Ian St John, who has died aged 82. ‘The Saint’ was an Anfield hero, scoring more than 100 goals for the Reds over a ten-year spell between 1961 and 1971. His glittering football career, which began at Motherwell, was followed […]Full Article