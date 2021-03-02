The 2021 women's Rugby World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand later this year is set to be postponed, World Rugby has confirmed.World Rugby said in a statement: "World Rugby has made the difficult decision to recommend the postponement...Full Article
World Rugby's bombshell: 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand set to be postponed
