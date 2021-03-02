World Rugby's bombshell: 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand set to be postponed

World Rugby's bombshell: 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand set to be postponed

New Zealand Herald

Published

The 2021 women's Rugby World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand later this year is set to be postponed, World Rugby has confirmed.World Rugby said in a statement: "World Rugby has made the difficult decision to recommend the postponement...

Full Article