Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores winner

Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho scores winner

BBC Sport

Published

Jadon Sancho scores the only goal of the game as Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach to reach the semi-finals of the German Cup.

Full Article