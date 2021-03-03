Guardiola expects ´best club in the world´ Barca to come back stronger following elections
Pep Guardiola is optimistic "the best club in the world" Barcelona will recover from off-field turmoil "in a short time" under a new president. Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was "provisionally released under charges of unfair administration and corruption of business" after being arrested following a raid on the LaLiga club's offices on Monday. Bartomeu and ex-director Jaume […]