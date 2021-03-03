Cricket: Australia crush Black Caps to stay alive in Twenty20 series

Cricket: Australia crush Black Caps to stay alive in Twenty20 series

New Zealand Herald

Published

Australia played their way back into the Twenty20 series with blazing bats, pace like fire and drop-it-on-a-dime spin – just a shame nobody was there to see it. The visitors won by a crushing 64 runs as the series moved into its...

Full Article