Skip Bayless: Dak Prescott overplayed his hand demanding 'Mahomes money' with Cowboys | UNDISPUTED

There’s good news and bad news coming out of the latest Dak contract talks, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater. The good news? The negotiations between the team and Prescott have been more productive as of late. The bad news for Cowboys fans? Apparently Dak Prescott wants to be paid quote 'right behind' Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $500 million extension last summer. And while the Dallas Cowboys feels their offer is quote 'respectable,' they’re clearly not in that ballpark yet. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Dak's demands and whether the Cowboys can afford him.