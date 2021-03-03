Colin Cowherd: I don't understand the rush to get Tom Brady out of football | THE HERD

Tom Brady shares to James Corden that after the Super Bowl victory, his wife Gisele Bündchen, asked quote 'what more do you have to prove?' Colin Cowherd defends the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and discusses why Brady should not retire anytime soon.

