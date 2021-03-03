Tiger Woods told deputies after car crash he did not remember driving
Published
Tiger Woods was unconscious after the crash when found trapped in a loaner car and with blood on his face, according to search warrant affidavit.
Published
Tiger Woods was unconscious after the crash when found trapped in a loaner car and with blood on his face, according to search warrant affidavit.
Tiger Woods feels 'lucky to be alive' after he suffered major injuries from his rollover car crash last month in Southern..
On Sunday, Tiger Woods took to social media to speak out for the first time since his car accident