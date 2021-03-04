From America's Cup rumours to lockdown contingency plans, here's all the sailing news from the day. Lockdown plans The America's Cup match could extend beyond the final scheduled date of March 21st, if there are further Covid-19...Full Article
America's Cup 2021: All you need to know about today's sailing news
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
State of Emergency: One Year of COVID-19 in Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
A look back at a year unlike any other in North Alabama
You might like
More coverage
Pompeo: Iran Knows ‘How To Drive A Truck Through American Weakness’
Eurasia Review
The US administration has a responsibility to push back against efforts to undermine Saudi Arabia, former US Secretary of State..