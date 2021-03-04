Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will once again have to work around his extensive injury list as Chelsea visit Anfield on an unbeaten run of seven fixturesFull Article
Expected Liverpool XI vs Chelsea as Jurgen Klopp works around injuries
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Klopp: Players will not travel to red list countries on international duty
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains that players will not be allowed to leave the country on special exemptions as the..
-
Liverpool v Chelsea: Klopp and Tuchel take familiar paths to Premier League showdown
SoccerNews.com
-
N’Golo Kante predicts Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC
The Sport Review
You might like
More coverage
Tuchel: Playing Klopp gets me out of bed early
Sky Sports UK
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will square off against Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for the first time in the Premier League on..
Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Alisson, Fabinho to return against Chelsea
Sky Sports UK
Tuchel compares ´genius´ Klopp to Diego Simeone
SoccerNews.com