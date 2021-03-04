Major League Baseball to hold annual Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
MLB announced that they will hold Lou Gehrig Day on June 2 beginning this season to commemorate the former Yankee first baseman's battle with ALS.
Major League Baseball will celebrate Lou Gehrig Day on June 2
