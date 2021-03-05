Having trailed 2-0 from the first leg, Danish international Martin Braithwaite hit the crucial goal in the fifth minute of extra-time with a diving header off a Jordi Alba cross.Full Article
We deserved to enter Spanish Cup final: Barcelona boss after win over Sevilla
