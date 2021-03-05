The latest headlines from the world of rugby as Wales' English-based players return to their clubs and another Wales star commits to the DragonsFull Article
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones to decide his future after Six Nations
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alun Wyn Jones' outstanding credentials that make him the ideal Lions captain
Wales Online
Wales' skipper seemed to fall out of favour for the coveted role as his side struggled in the autumn, but his leadership in this..
You might like
More coverage
Six Nations headlines as England plot to 'deal with Alun Wyn Jones'
Wales Online
The latest Six Nations headlines ahead of Wales v England and Italy v Ireland
-
Alun Wyn Jones says there is ‘no talk’ of Six Nations Grand Slam in Wales camp
Belfast Telegraph
-
Wales 40-24 England: 'We're happy to give something back to the fans at this stage' - captain Jones
BBC Sport
-
Six Nations 2021: England coach expects Wales captain Jones to 'target' his players
BBC News
-
England wary of Wales captain Jones 'targeting' players
BBC News