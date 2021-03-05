Ozan Kabak injury could see Liverpool field 21st centre-back partnership of season vs Fulham with Jurgen Klopp hopeful of Nat Phillips and Ben Davies returns
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Ozan Kabak is a doubt to face Fulham this weekend. The on-loan Schalke man picked up ‘a little problem’ in the Reds’ 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Thursday, and it means the champions will be forced into their latest change at the back as their defensive nightmares continue. […]Full Article