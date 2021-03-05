Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron and Kevin Durant’s All-Star draft selection | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James ended up going with the odds-on favorite last night and took Giannis Antetokounmpowith the first selection in the All-Star Draft. Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic round out LeBron’s starting 5. Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Paul George highlighted team LeBron’s bench. Kevin Durant, predictably, took Nets teammate Kyrie Irving with his team’s first pick. Since KD won’t be able to play he drafted 4 other starters that included Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum. Durant’s bench was highlighted by James Harden, Zion Williamson, and Donovan Mitchell. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the All-Star draft.