Former Sporting Lisbon manager who predicted Bruno Fernandes’ incredible Manchester United impact urges teammates to ‘work together’ to help frustrated star
Published
The Portuguese coach that told Manchester United they were signing ‘a player from another planet’ in Bruno Fernandes has told talkSPORT he needs more support. Carlos Carvalhal, who managed Fernandes’ former club Sporting Lisbon, predicted the midfielder would make a huge impact at Old Trafford following his arrival in January 2020. And he wasn’t wrong […]Full Article