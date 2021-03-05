Skip Bayless: I like the Steelers chances with a ‘much more committed’ Ben Roethlisberger | UNDISPUTED
Ben Roethlisberger will be coming back next season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and at a much cheaper price. Big Ben is restructuring his deal according to reports that will reduce his pay by 5 million in the final year of the deal. Overall, the restructuring is expected to free up over 15 million this season for Pittsburgh. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Pittsburgh Steelers decision to bring back Big Ben.Full Article