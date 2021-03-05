Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook calls it a career due to injury
Published
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenceman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday he is unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.Full Article
Published
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenceman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday he is unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.Full Article
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announced Friday that his NHL career is over after 15 seasons.