Curling: Women's 2021 World Championship rescheduled for April
Published
Scotland skip Eve Muirhead is "grateful for the chance to compete" after the women's World Curling Championship is rearranged for next month in Calgary, Canada.Full Article
Published
Scotland skip Eve Muirhead is "grateful for the chance to compete" after the women's World Curling Championship is rearranged for next month in Calgary, Canada.Full Article
Kerri Einarson's Manitoba team will represent Canada when tournament begins on April 30.